Cambodia hunts kidnappers after viral escape from moving car

The national police confirmed that the attempted kidnapping was genuine. They are currently searching for the men involved, who abandoned their distinctive red Toyota Prius.
The Kandal Provincial Police shared details of the case on March 4. The incident occurred on the 3rd Ring Road, in Krang Trea village, of Kandal Stung district’s Preah Puth commune.
They identified the victim as Liu Sen, a 38-year-old Chinese man who resides in Australia.
In December 2024, Sen met Feng Zhiye, a Chinese national, through close friend Wang Jianwei.
Zhiye convinced Sen to come to Cambodia, offering to set him up in a business venture in Phnom Penh, although the business details were not yet disclosed. Sen, encouraged by Jianwei’s recommendation of Zhiye as a trustworthy person, decided to come to Cambodia.
Sen landed at Phnom Penh International Airport on March 3, where Zhiye arranged for him to be picked up by a red Prius, driven by a Cambodian man.
He believed it was being driven to a meeting with another unnamed Chinese man, when the car was flagged down by three Cambodian men on the ring road.
When the vehicle stopped, the three men jumped into the car and tried to restrain Sen. In the ensuing struggle, his phone was taken.
Sen managed to open the car door and leapt to safety, running into a nearby restaurant to seek help from the public.
Shortly afterwards, the authorities arrived and took his statement. They are searching for the three attackers and the driver of the vehicle, as well as any other accomplices.
Sous Yamy
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network