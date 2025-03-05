Cambodia hunts kidnappers after viral escape from moving car

The national police confirmed that the attempted kidnapping was genuine. They are currently searching for the men involved, who abandoned their distinctive red Toyota Prius.

The Kandal Provincial Police shared details of the case on March 4. The incident occurred on the 3rd Ring Road, in Krang Trea village, of Kandal Stung district’s Preah Puth commune.

They identified the victim as Liu Sen, a 38-year-old Chinese man who resides in Australia.

In December 2024, Sen met Feng Zhiye, a Chinese national, through close friend Wang Jianwei.