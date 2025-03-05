Singapore considering caning as punishment for some scam offences

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling announced this on March 4 in her speech during the debate over the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) budget.

She was responding to Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC), who asked if caning should be legislated for serious scam-related offences.

Noting that significant jail terms have been recommended for these offences, Sun added: “We will consider Dr Tan’s suggestion for caning to be prescribed for certain scam-related offences, recognising the serious harm they can cause.”

During the debate on March 3, Dr Tan said one of his Clementi residents had been scammed of her life savings. She now faces bankruptcy and could lose her job.

Noting that her money was channelled overseas through a local bank account, he asked how many money mules or scam runners get caught.

He called upon MHA to allow caning for scam offences by drawing a parallel to the Moneylenders Act.

If someone’s bank account is used to assist unlicensed moneylenders, he faces a fine of between $30,000 and $300,000, a maximum jail time of four years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Dr Tan said: “Today, if a loan shark runner handles $10,000 of cash taken from a victim, they can be caned.

“But a scammer or scam runner, if they make off with $100,000 of someone’s life savings from a scam victim, they can’t be caned.”