Myanmar Quake: Scientists Warn of Devastating Power and Impact Amid Civil War

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar has prompted geologists and disaster experts to warn of potentially devastating consequences, citing the quake's shallow depth, the region's vulnerable infrastructure, and the complicating factor of an ongoing civil war.

Jess Phoenix, a geologist speaking to CNN, described the earthquake's energy release as equivalent to 334 atomic bombs, warning that aftershocks will continue to pose a significant threat for months.

She highlighted the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates as a continuing source of seismic activity.

The Science Media Centre in the UK has compiled expert commentary, revealing a consensus on the earthquake's destructive potential.

Scientists from leading UK institutions emphasised the seismic event's significant force and the factors contributing to its impact.

The earthquake, centred near Mandalay, has been attributed to the Sagaing Fault, a major tectonic structure accommodating the northward motion of the Indian plate.

Dr Rebecca Bell, Reader in Tectonics at Imperial College London, explained that the quake's "strike-slip" motion, akin to the San Andreas Fault in California, and its shallow origin, around 10km deep, amplified ground shaking, leading to increased damage.