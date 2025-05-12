Three foreigners held 27 hrs after Singapore housebreakings

The foreign nationals were apprehended 27 hours after the first case was reported and will be charged in court on May 12 for housebreaking and theft with common intention.

In a statement on May 11, the police said they were alerted on May 9 and 10 to three cases of housebreaking in the Bukit Timah area.

The first case in Cluny Park was reported to the police on May 9 at about 11pm, while the second break-in in Dunearn Close was reported at about 8am on May 10.

The police were notified about the third incident in Eng Neo Avenue at around 10pm on May 10.

Through extensive ground inquiries and footage from CCTV and police cameras, officers from the Tanglin Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, Police Intelligence Department, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command, and the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command were able to establish the suspects' identities.

The trio – a Spanish/Colombian national, 60, with dual citizenship; a 51-year-old Mexican; and a 48-year-old Mexican/Colombian national with dual citizenship – had each entered Singapore on a social visit pass within the past fortnight.

On May 11, the older men were arrested in Jalan Kubor, and the third suspect was nabbed in Tyrwhitt Road. A car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery, as well as cash in various currencies totalling more than $18,000, were recovered from the three men.