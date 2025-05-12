Three foreigners held 27 hrs after Singapore housebreakings

The foreign nationals were apprehended 27 hours after the first case was reported and will be charged in court on May 12 for housebreaking and theft with common intention.
In a statement on May 11, the police said they were alerted on May 9 and 10 to three cases of housebreaking in the Bukit Timah area.
The first case in Cluny Park was reported to the police on May 9 at about 11pm, while the second break-in in Dunearn Close was reported at about 8am on May 10.
The police were notified about the third incident in Eng Neo Avenue at around 10pm on May 10.
Through extensive ground inquiries and footage from CCTV and police cameras, officers from the Tanglin Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, Police Intelligence Department, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command, and the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command were able to establish the suspects' identities.
The trio – a Spanish/Colombian national, 60, with dual citizenship; a 51-year-old Mexican; and a 48-year-old Mexican/Colombian national with dual citizenship – had each entered Singapore on a social visit pass within the past fortnight.
On May 11, the older men were arrested in Jalan Kubor, and the third suspect was nabbed in Tyrwhitt Road. A car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery, as well as cash in various currencies totalling more than $18,000, were recovered from the three men.
The police said at a news conference on May 11 that they have not ruled out the possibility of the suspects being linked to other cases, but added that there is currently no evidence to link them to a larger syndicate.
If convicted, they will each face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.
The police said two members of the public provided key witness accounts that assisted in the swift arrest of the suspects. They received certificates of appreciation on May 11 in recognition of their community partnership with the police.
On the evening of May 9, Madam Lily Tan, a homemaker in her 50s, and her son Shane Lee, 16, were exercising near their home when they saw a car that made them suspicious.
While declining to reveal exactly where they live, Shane, a student, told the media on May 11 that the area is secluded and not many strangers drive there.
“When they drove past, we thought they could be in a Grab car or were visitors, but when they circled back, we became more suspicious,” Shane said.
After the car cruised around for a third time, the mother and son took down its registration number.
The next day, a neighbour messaged to ask them if they had seen anything suspicious, as there had been a burglary.
Madam Tan and Shane told the neighbour what they had seen the night before and also made a police report.
She said they were surprised at how their actions had led to the suspects’ arrests, and also how fast the police managed to solve the case.
Highlighting the importance of maintaining good relationships with neighbours, she added: “I think this is an important part in our daily lives – friendly neighbours to help each other when we see suspicious things.”
Despite a drop in housebreaking cases here, the police said Singapore remains a target for transnational criminals, and urged the public to stay vigilant.
A police spokesperson said there were 28 such cases between January and April 2025, compared with 36 cases in the same period in 2024.
Between June and August 2024, international criminal syndicates broke into landed properties here, stealing some $3.85 million from at least 10 homes.
The gangs had largely targeted homes in the vicinity of the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road, but at least one house in Windsor Park Road, in the Upper Thomson area, was also burgled.
The police later arrested three Chinese nationals and sought information on another 14 who had left Singapore about these cases.
Another two suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in housebreaking cases in the Holland and Pasir Panjang areas in December 2024.
The authorities said all residents can take crime prevention measures to secure their homes, especially if they will be away for an extended period, such as during school holidays.
These steps include:
Ensuring the home’s perimeter is well-lit and secured with sturdy fencing, and trimming any overgrown vegetation that may block CCTV coverage.
Installing sturdy locks on all windows and doors, and consider reinforcing them with grilles. Always lock windows and doors when leaving the house or at night.
Installing a burglar alarm system that is connected to a monitoring system, so that the owner or neighbours can be alerted in case of a breach.
Installing CCTV cameras, as high-resolution images captured by such cameras have proven useful in solving such cases. Visible cameras and signage can also act as a deterrent to potential burglars.
Not keeping large amounts of cash at home, and to keep valuables in a secure and discreet location, such as a safe that is securely bolted to permanent structures.
Joining the Community Watch Scheme – Neighbours on Watch to receive regular alerts and advisories on the crime concerns in one’s neighbourhood.
Members of the public can also play an active role in preventing and deterring crime in their neighbourhood by volunteering with the police’s Citizens on Patrol scheme.
“The public should continue to adopt crime prevention measures, be vigilant, and report cases to the police promptly,” the police said. “The police will spare no effort to apprehend persons who enter Singapore to commit crime, and will deal sternly with them by the law.”
