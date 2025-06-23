UN Demands Answers from Thailand Over Human Trafficking Scams

On 10th March 2025, a formal communication from the UN’s Special Rapporteurs on Contemporary Forms of Slavery and on Trafficking in Persons (with a focus on women and children) was sent to Bangkok.

The letter highlights serious concerns over intelligence received about individuals from across the globe – including East Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America – being duped into forced labour within sophisticated online scam centres.

These centres, the UN alleges, exploit victims through coerced criminal activities such as financial fraud, romance scams, fake digital asset investments, and illicit gambling.

The victims are reportedly lured by deceptive online job adverts promising lucrative incomes, only to find themselves imprisoned in guarded compounds, stripped of their passports and personal belongings.

Accounts detail physical abuse, sexual harassment, and forced labour for minimal or no pay. Those who fail to meet targets or attempt to escape face severe punishment or are 'sold on' to other illicit operations.

The UN letter points out Thailand's pivotal role as a transit hub for victims en route to these scam centres in neighbouring countries, particularly in border regions with Myanmar's Karen State.

Worryingly, some of these operations are said to rely on resources from the Thai side, including power, communications, and proximity to financial networks.

