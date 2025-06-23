Its collaborations with global energy players—Total, Caltex, Thailand’s PTT, and Sokimex—have enhanced its technological and logistical capacity, strengthening its market position.

Oknha Chun On: From local businessman to economic power broker

“Oknha” is an honorific title in Cambodia granted to individuals recognised for their contributions to national development. Chun On is widely respected across both business and political spheres. Though he is not related by blood to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s family, the article notes his close alignment with government economic policies and strategic interests.

According to a 1999 report, Chun On held the majority stake in Kampuchea Tela, with additional shareholders—some Thai nationals—holding interests via nominee structures. This reflects a complex cross-border ownership arrangement that blurs the lines between local and foreign capital.

State control and pricing dynamics

The Cambodian government regulates retail fuel prices using the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) index, updated every 10 days by the Ministry of Commerce. If fuel imports from Thailand are suspended, sourcing from alternative countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, or Vietnam could increase overall costs.

This opens the door for the state to adjust its pricing formula by adding a "premium" to reflect higher logistics costs, benefiting domestic fuel distributors in both margin and market share.

Conclusion: Tela's growing role in Cambodia's energy landscape the context of geopolitical uncertainty and energy market volatility, Kampuchea Tela has emerged as a major force shaping Cambodia’s energy economy. With its deep ties to the state and strategic adaptability, the company appears well-positioned to turn challenges into opportunities.

As such, Oknha Chun On is seen not only as a successful entrepreneur, but as a key figure influencing the direction of Cambodia’s economic policy.