Embassy in Hanoi warns Thai nationals in northern coastal provinces of approaching storm \"Wipha\"

The Thai Embassy in Hanoi has issued an advisory for Thai nationals in the northern coastal provinces of Vietnam, following forecasts from the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Department. The department has predicted that Tropical Storm Wipha will move towards the region early next week.

On July 18, the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Department confirmed that Tropical Storm Wipha would enter the South China Sea on the night of July 19, with the storm expected to reach Vietnam's coastline around July 22, with winds ranging from 100 to 135 kilometres per hour.