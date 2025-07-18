Vietnam unveils stock market reform plan to achieve 'Emerging Market' status

Vietnam is progressing with financial market reforms aimed at elevating its status to an "Emerging Market" (EM), with the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) set to officially launch a "Central Counterparty Mechanism" (CCP) by early 2027. This move is designed to attract greater foreign investment into the country.

Currently classified as a "Frontier Market," Vietnam has been on the radar of global index providers, including FTSE Russell, for potential reclassification since 2018.

The frontier market status restricts investment from institutional funds, family offices, and other investors seeking to invest in listed companies.

According to the World Bank’s assessment, a reclassification to an emerging market could rapidly attract up to US$5 billion in foreign capital into Vietnam's financial markets.

The Vietnamese government has outlined a four-phase plan to be implemented by 2027 to elevate the market’s status. This plan was revealed during the visit of Gerald Toledano, FTSE Russell’s Head of Global Equity and Multi-Asset Products, to Hanoi.

The strategy includes comprehensive improvements to the legal framework, along with the establishment of a subsidiary that will act as the Central Counterparty (CCP), regulated by the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Centre (VSDC).