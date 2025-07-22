Cambodian PM Lashes Out at Thailand Over 'Baseless Accusations'

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has taken to social media to deliver a sharp rebuke to Thailand, accusing its political leadership, military, and media of making "baseless accusations" against his nation.

The premier's unusual five-point post emerged amidst renewed friction concerning alleged Cambodian interference in Thai internal politics, landmines, and threats of unilateral action in disputed border zones, including the Emerald Triangle and Ta Muean Thom temple.

Hun Manet stated that Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of National Defence, and other relevant agencies have already issued direct rebuttals to the allegations, aiming to protect Cambodia's honour.

He added that the government is prepared to take "additional necessary measures" to safeguard national interests.