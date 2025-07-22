Cambodian PM Lashes Out at Thailand Over 'Baseless Accusations'

TUESDAY, JULY 22, 2025

Hun Manet has issued a five-point warning to Thailand, accusing Thai officials and media of "unethical and insincere" slander amidst rising tensions over disputed border areas

 

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has taken to social media to deliver a sharp rebuke to Thailand, accusing its political leadership, military, and media of making "baseless accusations" against his nation.

 

The premier's unusual five-point post emerged amidst renewed friction concerning alleged Cambodian interference in Thai internal politics, landmines, and threats of unilateral action in disputed border zones, including the Emerald Triangle and Ta Muean Thom temple.

 

Hun Manet stated that Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of National Defence, and other relevant agencies have already issued direct rebuttals to the allegations, aiming to protect Cambodia's honour.

 

He added that the government is prepared to take "additional necessary measures" to safeguard national interests.

 

 

"I see no need for lengthy comments, but I would like to offer five brief reminders to the Thai side," the Prime Minister wrote:

 

  • In disputed areas or locations where sovereignty is not clearly defined, neither party possesses the right to act unilaterally or implement unilateral measures. All actions must first receive the mutual consent of both parties.
  • The red line remains a red line. It is not meant to be crossed. Please do not violate it.
  • Cambodia has not violated anyone, but it will not allow anyone to violate us either. Cambodia possesses sufficient capabilities and is well-prepared to defend itself and protect its territorial integrity by all means if violated.
  • The method of accusing or blaming others is unethical and insincere. Such methods should not be employed if we genuinely desire to build mutual trust.
  • Cambodia remains committed to finding solutions to these issues through non-violent means, with the ultimate goal of achieving a swift, clear, and lasting resolution.

nationthailand

