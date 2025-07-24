Cambodian ambassador cries foul after being expelled

The expelled Cambodian ambassador cried foul, claiming that the Thai government acted emotionally in downgrading diplomatic ties.
After acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced the downgrading of ties, recalling the Thai ambassador, and ordering the Cambodian ambassador to leave, Hun Saroeun posted on his Facebook page, expressing doubt about how long the Thai government could remain in power given its emotional approach to governance.
“After I return, I hope you and your associates will still remain in power. Since you run the country emotionally, how long can you stay?” the expelled ambassador posted.
However, shortly after the post, it was removed. Later on Wednesday night, Hun Saroeun's Facebook page became inaccessible.
Phumtham downgraded the diplomatic ties following an incident where five Thai troops were injured when one stepped on a landmine, apparently planted by Cambodian troops in Huay Bon village near Chong An Ma pass in Ubon Ratchathani. One of the soldiers lost his right leg.
This was the second incident involving Thai troops being injured by Cambodian mines.