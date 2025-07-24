Cambodian ambassador cries foul after being expelled

The expelled Cambodian ambassador cried foul, claiming that the Thai government acted emotionally in downgrading diplomatic ties.

After acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced the downgrading of ties, recalling the Thai ambassador, and ordering the Cambodian ambassador to leave, Hun Saroeun posted on his Facebook page, expressing doubt about how long the Thai government could remain in power given its emotional approach to governance.

“After I return, I hope you and your associates will still remain in power. Since you run the country emotionally, how long can you stay?” the expelled ambassador posted.