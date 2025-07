Reports from Thailand's 2nd Army Region on 26 July 2025 confirm that an operation by its forces on Phu Makua mountain successfully reclaimed the contested territory.

The engagement resulted in the deaths of 10 Cambodian soldiers.

During the operation, Thai troops discovered and seized a substantial cache of 11 types of weapons and military equipment.

Additionally, seven mobile phones were found, which were reportedly used to record and provoke Thai soldiers.