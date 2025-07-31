Thai Media Groups Suspend Ties with Cambodian Journalists Over Ethics Row

Three major Thai media organisations have suspended relations with their Cambodian counterparts and issued a strongly-worded rebuttal to accusations of unethical reporting on the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict.
The Thai Journalists Association (TJA), the Society for Online News Providers (SONP) and the National Union of Journalists Thailand (NUJT) jointly responded to statements from the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) that accused Thai media of lacking ethics in their coverage of the border dispute.
Rejecting Ethics Accusations
The Thai organisations categorically rejected what they described as defamatory information about Thai media and expressed "extreme dissatisfaction" with the CCJ's statement accusing Thai journalists of unethical reporting practices.
"This constitutes contempt that cannot be accepted," the joint statement declared, describing the Cambodian accusations as an unacceptable insult to Thai media professionalism.
Three Key Demands
The Thai media groups issued three specific demands to their Cambodian counterparts:
1. Stop Interference in Thai Media
The organisations called on the CCJ to cease interfering in Thai media's internal affairs and instead focus on robustly monitoring ethics in Cambodian news reporting "free from manipulation and domination."
2. Combat Cambodian Disinformation
The Thai groups demanded the CCJ take concrete action against fake news and distorted information originating from Cambodia and spreading online. They cited numerous examples of disinformation, including:
3. Reaffirm Professional Standards
The Thai media organisations emphasised their strong self-regulatory ethics system and commitment to respecting citizens' and media freedoms.
They reaffirmed their dedication to reporting according to ethical principles, neutrality, and comprehensive coverage whilst avoiding incitement of hatred between the two nations' peoples and genuinely seeking sustainable peace in the border region.
Suspension of Relations
Due to what they characterised as the CCJ's role as a "mouthpiece for the Cambodian government rather than functioning as an independent professional organisation," the Thai Journalists Association announced it was temporarily suspending its memorandum of understanding with the CCJ.
The association, which had previously maintained cooperative relations with the CCJ aimed at using media relationships to foster mutual understanding between both nations' peoples, said the suspension would remain in place "until the situation returns to normal."
The joint statement represents an escalation in tensions between media organisations in both countries, mirroring the broader diplomatic and military dispute along their shared border.
The Thai media groups' response underscores their position that they maintain professional standards whilst arguing that Cambodian media and online sources are spreading disinformation about the conflict.