Thai Media Groups Suspend Ties with Cambodian Journalists Over Ethics Row

Three major Thai media organisations have suspended relations with their Cambodian counterparts and issued a strongly-worded rebuttal to accusations of unethical reporting on the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict.

The Thai Journalists Association (TJA), the Society for Online News Providers (SONP) and the National Union of Journalists Thailand (NUJT) jointly responded to statements from the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) that accused Thai media of lacking ethics in their coverage of the border dispute.

Rejecting Ethics Accusations

The Thai organisations categorically rejected what they described as defamatory information about Thai media and expressed "extreme dissatisfaction" with the CCJ's statement accusing Thai journalists of unethical reporting practices.

"This constitutes contempt that cannot be accepted," the joint statement declared, describing the Cambodian accusations as an unacceptable insult to Thai media professionalism.

Three Key Demands

The Thai media groups issued three specific demands to their Cambodian counterparts:

1. Stop Interference in Thai Media

The organisations called on the CCJ to cease interfering in Thai media's internal affairs and instead focus on robustly monitoring ethics in Cambodian news reporting "free from manipulation and domination."

