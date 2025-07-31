Thai Army invites ASEAN military attachés to discuss Thai-Cambodia border situation and ceasefire monitoring

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, announced on Friday that the army, through the Army Intelligence Department, held a discussion with ASEAN defence attachés stationed in Thailand. The meeting, led by the Malaysian Defence Attaché, took place at the Srisitthisongkram Building within the Royal Thai Army Headquarters. The discussion was chaired by Lieutenant General Kamchai Wongsri, Director of the Army Intelligence Department.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Thai-Cambodia border situation and the establishment of the Interim ASEAN Defence Attachés Monitoring Team, which will oversee the ceasefire along the Thai-Cambodia border.

This meeting followed the ceasefire agreement made in Malaysia on July 28, where both sides agreed to establish an interim monitoring team of ASEAN military attaches to serve as an initial mechanism for monitoring the situation and fostering trust between the two parties.