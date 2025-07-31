Army invites foreign military attaches to witness the impact of heavy Cambodian attacks

“Given the high number of attendees, it may take some time to finalise the schedule. We ask the media not to focus solely on speed, but instead on the quality of the communication,” he said.

“The invited individuals will play a crucial role in delivering accurate information, which will be in line with the facts, unlike the distorted narratives Cambodia has attempted to present.”

He added that the Army would present the facts of Cambodia’s actions against Thai civilians, including the destruction of 20 hospitals.

Vinthai said although not all areas may be covered, the visit will include selected sites, including schools, hospitals, and convenience stores, allowing for a comprehensive view of the damage caused to both lives and property. The aim is to present factual evidence, not vague claims.

The group of foreign diplomats will be led by Lt Gen Anupap Sirimonthon, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army. In addition to military attaches, ambassadors will also attend, coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign news agencies in Thailand, numbering at least ten, will also be part of the visit.