Cambodia places PMN-2 mines around Ta Kwai Temple, Thai army admits partial control

Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree condemned the inhumane act, stating that the mine-laying around a historical site frequented by journalists and civilians not only violates international law but also contravenes the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines.

This statement came after Cambodian journalist Pheara Sarat shared a photograph taken at Ta Kwai Temple with Cambodian soldiers, showing PMN-2 mines near the entrance.

Vinthai explained that while Thai forces had successfully secured the areas surrounding the temple, they had not yet taken full control.