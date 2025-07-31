Cambodia places PMN-2 mines around Ta Kwai Temple, Thai army admits partial control

THURSDAY, JULY 31, 2025

Royal Thai Army spokesman confirmed that Thailand has not yet fully seized control of Ta Kwai Temple, following Cambodia’s strategic placement of PMN-2 landmines around the site, as evidenced by recent images shared on social media.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree condemned the inhumane act, stating that the mine-laying around a historical site frequented by journalists and civilians not only violates international law but also contravenes the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines.

This statement came after Cambodian journalist Pheara Sarat shared a photograph taken at Ta Kwai Temple with Cambodian soldiers, showing PMN-2 mines near the entrance.

Vinthai explained that while Thai forces had successfully secured the areas surrounding the temple, they had not yet taken full control. 

Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree

He explained that Thai troops controlled separate areas from the Cambodian side, as the ceasefire was in effect by midnight. Cambodian forces had laid numerous PMN-2 mines around the temple, resulting in one Thai soldier losing his right leg after stepping on a mine while advancing.

“The temple is not a strategic target; however, controlling the area surrounding it is key,” Vinthai said. He reiterated that while the temple remains a symbolic target, the true objective is to control the surrounding terrain, notably the 350 hill, which offers a crucial vantage point. 

Thai forces continue to face disadvantages due to their position in lower ground, while Cambodian troops have laid new minefields to impede progress.

In response to the ongoing challenges and to address criticisms of Thailand's military actions, Vinthai emphasised that the army had achieved its objectives by securing more territory than before the conflict. 

He expressed confidence that, despite not having 100% control of the temple, the Thai forces had performed optimally and would continue to protect the region.

Vinthai also expressed his belief that the public recognised the army's dedication and efforts to safeguard Thai territory, and he dismissed online criticisms as misunderstandings.

 

