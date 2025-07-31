Thai Army spokesperson responds to Cambodia’s actions at Chong An Ma, stresses importance of ceasefire agreement

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Thursday addressed Cambodia’s recent move to bring foreign military attachés to inspect the Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani. The area in question is disputed, with both countries claiming territorial rights.

Winthai explained that Cambodia had built permanent structures in the area, despite repeated protests from Thailand. He clarified that these actions were not taken by Cambodian troops directly but by civilians and local communities, bypassing military involvement. He added that Cambodia’s violations of agreements were being conducted covertly, using local people to circumvent military presence.

“Thailand has done its best to handle the situation. While the Cambodian forces have been encroaching, they have avoided using their own military directly. The issue at hand is about transparency and making sure everyone understands the situation clearly. Going forward, we will address this matter openly, explaining what led to the conflict,” Winthai stated.