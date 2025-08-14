China Hosts Informal Talks Between Thai and Cambodian FMs

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted an informal meeting between his Thai and Cambodian counterparts on Thursday in a move to foster cooperation ahead of a major regional summit.

The talks, held in Anning City, Yunnan province, were a preparatory session for the upcoming 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prak Sokhonn, were both in attendance.

The gathering marks a significant diplomatic effort to smooth relations between the two countries, particularly following recent border tensions and Thailand's formal accusation that Cambodia is using landmines in violation of international law.

The MLC framework is a key mechanism for regional cooperation among countries along the Mekong River.

Further details and the outcome of the informal meeting have not yet been released.