Nattapon declares success in GBC meeting, noting Cambodia agreed to withdraw weapons

Nattapon stressed that the withdrawal of weapons was necessary to protect Thai villagers living along the border.

He explained that Cambodian troops had deployed BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, which have wide destructive ranges and could threaten houses, shops, schools, and hospitals in nearby Thai areas.

Breakthrough in mine clearance cooperation

Nattapon said both sides had also reached agreement on a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for landmine clearance, covering both disputed and non-disputed zones.

He said coordination teams from both countries could now begin clearance operations immediately, marking a major step forward.

Previously, the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) had faced difficulties carrying out operations because Cambodian troops frequently obstructed its activities near the border.

“This is the first time Cambodia has seriously agreed to discuss mine clearance in detail,” Nattapon said.

Joint taskforce to tackle online scam gangs

On cybercrime cooperation, Nattapon said this was the first time Cambodia had agreed to actively support Thailand in cracking down on online scam networks.

He revealed that police forces from both countries would set up a joint taskforce within two weeks to begin coordinated suppression operations.

Nattapon said many gang members had previously moved freely between the two countries, using various routes. The new agreement includes the exchange of information, evidence, and witness testimonies, as well as witness protection measures and faster coordination for arrests.

Agreement to jointly survey Sa Kaeo border

Regarding the disputed areas at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo, both sides agreed to conduct a joint survey between boundary pillars No. 42 to 47 and install temporary border markers.

“These temporary pillars will support the adjustment of land occupation on both sides,” Nattapon said, stressing that the markers were for survey purposes only and would not affect Thailand’s rights under international law.

He also confirmed that Thailand would begin constructing a border fence along clearly demarcated areas within Thailand’s sovereign territory.