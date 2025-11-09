Fence construction along Chanthaburi–Trat border reaches third stage

The construction of a border fence along the Thai–Cambodian boundary in Chanthaburi and Trat has progressed to the third of five stages, according to the Thai side of the Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary (JBC).

Progress reaches technical survey stage

The project, overseen by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command under the Royal Thai Navy, advanced to the third stage after Prasat Prasatwinijchai, Thailand’s JBC chief, and his Cambodian counterpart signed an endorsement of the Technical Instruction (TI) for fence construction.

The signing marked the completion of the second stage and allows both sides to begin the next phase — surveying the borderline and erecting temporary boundary markers.