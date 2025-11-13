Thailand upholds engagement rules amid Cambodia's misleading claims

On Wednesday (November 12), gunfire echoed for over 10 minutes in Nong Ya Kaew, Khao Song district, Sa Kaeo. Cambodian media and social media outlets falsely claimed that Thai soldiers had initiated the attack on civilians in Prey Chan Village, O'Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey, resulting in five injuries.
However, the Royal Thai Army's Operations Centre, following reports from the Burapha Task Force, confirmed that the firing originated from Cambodian soldiers using AK-47 rifles, targeting a Thai bunker.
In response, Thai troops took cover and issued a warning shot as per the rules of engagement. There were no Thai casualties or fatalities.
In the aftermath, Nong Ya Kaew residents sought refuge in shelters, with assistance from local authorities and the military. Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Force, visited the elderly residents, offering bottled water and supplies to boost their morale.
As the situation calmed, some villagers returned home.
On Thursday (November 13), the First Army Area issued a statement reinforcing Thailand's commitment to international norms and humanitarian principles in dealing with the situation.
Burapha Task Force adheres strictly to rules of engagement
“Thai side adheres to international laws, humanitarian principles and law of the use of force throughout the operation,” the First Army Area concluded.
Meanwhile, on the Cambodian side, Banteay Meanchey Governor Oum Reatrey, accompanied by the Cambodian military and an ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), visited the three injured civilians at the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkol Borei, according to the Army Military Force page.
Reatrey allegedly misrepresented the incident, claiming Thai troops had indiscriminately shot at civilians. Following this, there were widespread accusations on Cambodian social media blaming Thai forces.
According to a Nation TV report, it was revealed that Cambodian forces had fired over 30 rounds of AK-47 fire into Thai territory, provoking a response from the Thai military.
Cambodia was reportedly misleading the AOT through interviews conducted in the ICU, where Cambodian authorities falsely accused Thai forces of using Soviet-standard RPD machine guns, despite Thailand's military primarily using NATO-standard equipment for such operations.