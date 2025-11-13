Thailand upholds engagement rules amid Cambodia's misleading claims

On Wednesday (November 12), gunfire echoed for over 10 minutes in Nong Ya Kaew, Khao Song district, Sa Kaeo. Cambodian media and social media outlets falsely claimed that Thai soldiers had initiated the attack on civilians in Prey Chan Village, O'Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey, resulting in five injuries.

However, the Royal Thai Army's Operations Centre, following reports from the Burapha Task Force, confirmed that the firing originated from Cambodian soldiers using AK-47 rifles, targeting a Thai bunker.

In response, Thai troops took cover and issued a warning shot as per the rules of engagement. There were no Thai casualties or fatalities.

In the aftermath, Nong Ya Kaew residents sought refuge in shelters, with assistance from local authorities and the military. Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapha Force, visited the elderly residents, offering bottled water and supplies to boost their morale.

As the situation calmed, some villagers returned home.