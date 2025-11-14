Cambodian hospital director confirms no deaths in Thai-Cambodian border incident

According to a report shared on the Army Military Force page, Banteay Meanchey Governor Oum Reatrey, accompanied by Cambodian military officials, brought members of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) to inspect the condition of three injured civilians at the Cambodia–Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkol Borei on Wednesday morning.
However, the Army Military Force page also posted a video clip showing a Cambodian doctor–politician giving an interview to reporters inside the ICU, while the three injured civilians were being treated.
Cambodia claimed the patients were in comas and in critical condition, alleging that they had been hit when Thai soldiers used a Soviet-made RPD light machine gun to fire on residents of Prey Chan village, resulting in the death of one villager.
The video shows a man identified as the director of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital stating:
“Today I have been authorised by the governor to brief the media regarding our citizens who were injured after Thai soldiers opened fire.”
“At this moment, I confirm that three people were sent to the Cambodia–Chinese Friendship Hospital. There are no fatalities. I urge the media not to report the incident in this manner,” he emphasised.
“Today, together with the medical team from the Cambodia–China Friendship Hospital, we have provided treatment for all three cases. The director of the Cambodia–China Friendship Hospital personally joined the procedures along with our staff. Up to this point, all three surgeries have been successfully completed. The director will explain the details of each case, so the media is properly informed and incorrect information is not circulated.”
The Army Military Force page further asserted that the actual facts indicate Cambodian soldiers fired more than 30 rounds of AK-47 gunfire into Thai territory, attempting to provoke a situation before allegedly firing at their own civilians and blaming Thailand.
The Burapha Task Force responded with warning shots and acted in accordance with rules of engagement, with the confrontation lasting around 10 minutes before calm was restored.
The page also noted that the Thai military uses NATO-standard light machine guns, and has never fielded Soviet-designed weapons such as the RPD, contradicting Cambodian claims that the injuries were caused by an RPD machine gun fired by Thai troops.