Cambodian hospital director confirms no deaths in Thai-Cambodian border incident

According to a report shared on the Army Military Force page, Banteay Meanchey Governor Oum Reatrey, accompanied by Cambodian military officials, brought members of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) to inspect the condition of three injured civilians at the Cambodia–Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkol Borei on Wednesday morning.

However, the Army Military Force page also posted a video clip showing a Cambodian doctor–politician giving an interview to reporters inside the ICU, while the three injured civilians were being treated.

Cambodia claimed the patients were in comas and in critical condition, alleging that they had been hit when Thai soldiers used a Soviet-made RPD light machine gun to fire on residents of Prey Chan village, resulting in the death of one villager.