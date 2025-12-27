Malaysia's ex-PM Najib ordered to serve 15 years in jail in 1MDB case

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Friday sentenced former premier Najib Razak to serve 15 years in prison after convicting him on multiple counts of abuse of power and money laundering over his role in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The judge sentenced Najib to 15 years in jail on each of the four counts of abuse of power and five years in prison for each of the 21 charges of money laundering, all of which would be served concurrently.

Najib, 72, has been in prison since August 2022 after a conviction in an earlier case involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which he co-founded in 2009 while premier. He has denied wrongdoing.