Najib admitted to hospital, 1MDB trial postponed

His lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah confirmed this when met by reporters after court proceedings in the 1Malaysia Development (1MDB) trial ended on Tuesday.

The lawyer had earlier told the High Court that Najib was suffering from fluctuating blood pressure and had to undergo several tests over the next few days to ascertain his condition.

The lawyer asked for the Tuesday hearing to be postponed as he was unable to obtain instructions as he was not allowed to visit Najib in hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam did not object to an adjournment.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday afternoon for the court to be updated on the situation.

Yesterday, the court was informed that Najib was unwell due to a change in his blood pressure medication.

This caused the proceedings, which usually last a full day, to be shortened to a half-day session for Najib to seek medical attention.

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The Star

Asia News Network