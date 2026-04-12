Thailand attends Myanmar presidential inauguration ceremony

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Chief Advisor and Special Envoy of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at the Myanmar Parliament in Nay Pyi Taw on April 10, 2026.

During a courtesy call on President U Min Aung Hlaing, he conveyed congratulations from the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, while stressing that Thailand is a close and friendly neighbouring country.