Thailand attends Myanmar presidential inauguration ceremony

SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2026

Thailand's envoy conveyed congratulations to President U Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw and reaffirmed readiness for security and economic cooperation.

  • Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, a Thai special envoy, attended the presidential inauguration ceremony for President U Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar.
  • The envoy conveyed congratulations from Thailand's leadership and emphasized the close, friendly relationship between the two neighboring countries.
  • Thailand expressed its readiness to deepen cooperation with Myanmar, specifically on security and economic matters for mutual benefit.

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Chief Advisor and Special Envoy of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at the Myanmar Parliament in Nay Pyi Taw on April 10, 2026.

During a courtesy call on President U Min Aung Hlaing, he conveyed congratulations from the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, while stressing that Thailand is a close and friendly neighbouring country.

Thailand attends Myanmar presidential inauguration ceremony

He also expressed Thailand’s readiness to work with Myanmar to deepen their longstanding friendship and further strengthen close cooperation, particularly on security and economic matters, for the benefit of both peoples.

Thailand attends Myanmar presidential inauguration ceremony

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