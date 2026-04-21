War hits the dinner table — palm oil prices set to surge

The impact of war is no longer confined to energy markets, it is now spilling over onto dinner tables worldwide.



Surging demand for palm oil, driven by stockpiling and its growing role as a substitute for fuel, is pushing prices steadily higher and raising the risk of a fresh wave of food inflation.

Palm oil is not merely a key export for Malaysia and Indonesia. It is embedded in daily life, used in cooking oils, margarine, snacks, processed foods, instant noodles, industrial goods and biofuels. As prices rise, the effects are expected to ripple far beyond agriculture and trade, reaching consumers and broader inflation trends.

According to Nikkei Asia, short-term price pressures are being driven by stockpiling behaviour among countries and corporations concerned about potential supply chain disruptions. Over the longer term, surging crude oil prices linked to the conflict are boosting demand for palm oil as a biofuel feedstock.

This dual pressure has already begun to move markets. Malaysia’s palm oil futures, the global benchmark, have climbed steadily since the outbreak of the Iran conflict, reaching their highest level in April since December 2024.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported that its global food price index rose to 128.5 points, up 2.4% from February. Vegetable oil prices increased by 5.1% over the same period and were 13.2% higher than a year earlier, reflecting broad gains across palm, soybean, sunflower and rapeseed oils.