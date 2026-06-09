Philippines quake toll reaches 37 as rescuers search collapsed building

Rescuers on Tuesday continued searching through the rubble of a collapsed building in General Santos, the southern Philippine city hardest hit by a powerful earthquake that has killed at least 37 people and injured hundreds.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday about 20 kilometres off the coast of Sarangani province, triggering tsunami warnings across several countries. Tremors were felt strongly across Mindanao and as far away as Manado, about 420 kilometres away on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

In General Santos, rescue teams were working to reach two people still believed to be trapped inside a collapsed commercial building that housed a grocery store and other businesses.

Regional fire officer Edgar Tanawan, who is leading the operation, told Reuters that two people had been pulled out alive from the building, while a third was found dead. Scanners had so far detected no signs of life from the two people still missing inside, he added.

“It’s difficult to accept, as a mother, that my son is still trapped there,” said Dioslinda Deluvio, 65, as she waited outside the building for news of her son.

“I don’t know… it’s very hard to accept. My only call is to have him retrieved today so we can be at peace,” she said.

Officials said they hoped the death toll would not rise further as search-and-rescue operations continued. More than 400 people were injured, while four remained missing.