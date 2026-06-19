Thailand proposes 3Rs framework at ASEAN–Russia summit

Thailand has proposed a new strategic framework built on “3Rs”—Regionalism, Resilience and Relevance—to guide the future direction of ASEAN–Russia relations amid growing global uncertainty.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presented the proposal during the ASEAN–Russia Special Summit (Plenary Session) held on 18 June at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center in Kazan, Russian Federation, marking 35 years of ASEAN–Russia diplomatic relations.





The session was co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., and brought together leaders from ASEAN member states to set the future direction of cooperation between the two sides.

The Thai government spokesperson said the Prime Minister expressed appreciation to President Putin and the Republic of Tatarstan for their hospitality, and thanked ASEAN leaders for their condolences following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, reflecting solidarity and goodwill among member states.