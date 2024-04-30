Thailand Long Term Resident Visa: Boosting Economy, Cultivating Talent

This initiative aims to enrich the kingdom with valuable business skills and expertise while bolstering long-term growth beyond traditional tourism sectors.

“Thailand is a tourism-dependent country but when tourists disappeared during Covid, we realised that we could no longer rely on short-term visitors and mass tourism. So we were determined to elevate tourism to attract high-quality and long-term tourists,” explained Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), which runs the LTR programme.

The program launched on September 1, 2022, with a focus on wealthy individuals and professionals.

It offers a renewable 10-year visa along with exemptions from various immigration requirements, Tax benefits (PIT) from the Revenue Department, 90-day reporting requirement extended to a one-year report, and the re-entry permit requirement has been waived reporting to immigration, multiple reentry steps, and providing tax exemption on foreign income as well as tax cuts, among other benefits.

Four groups

Thailand aims to attract four distinct groups with the LTR visa:



1. Highly Skilled Professionals: These individuals will benefit from a reduced personal income tax rate of 17%.

2. Work from Thailand Professionals

3. Wealthy Global Citizens

4. Wealthy Pensioners: This category caters to retirees seeking a comfortable lifestyle in Thailand.