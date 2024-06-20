BMA puts stray cats up for adoption at BKK Expo 2024

She added that those interested in adopting stray dogs can do so directly from the Prawet animal shelter.

Tavida admitted that the shelter had been notorious for cruelty to strays caught in response to complaints from city residents or after biting or attacking people. Now, however, she said the BMA is working on transforming the shelter into a new home for the animals.

“We are trying to turn the shelter into a house of love for these deserted pets,” she said. “Once the cats and dogs are brought to the shelter, they will be treated, trained and vaccinated so they can be adopted again.”

The shelter only has space for some 1,000 stray dogs and cats, so not all strays around the city can be taken care of, she said.

However, the BMA has been dispatching officials to sterilise as many stray animals as possible.

Apart from putting stray cats on show, the BKK Expo 24 held under the theme “the city can change because of you” also includes an interactive model of Bangkok, stalls featuring delicacies from Bangkok’s 50 districts, community products, workshops and a large playground to name a few. The event runs from June 20 to 23 from 9am to 9pm.



