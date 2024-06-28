Network seeks probe into charity football fundraising

An anti-corruption network called on the Interior Ministry to find out if the organisers of a charity football tournament are violating fundraising and money laundering-related laws.

Wiwat Sombatlai, head of the Good Governance Network against Dishonesty, submitted a letter to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday, claiming that the organisers of “Idol League” have not clarified which foundations will receive funds earned from the tournament and how the revenue will be divided.