Network seeks probe into charity football fundraising

An anti-corruption network called on the Interior Ministry to find out if the organisers of a charity football tournament are violating fundraising and money laundering-related laws.
Wiwat Sombatlai, head of the Good Governance Network against Dishonesty, submitted a letter to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday, claiming that the organisers of “Idol League” have not clarified which foundations will receive funds earned from the tournament and how the revenue will be divided.
The football competition among celebrities like YouTubers, artists, actors, singers and boxers for a cash prize of 1 million baht kicked off in January. The final match will be held at Pathum Thani’s BG Stadium on Saturday.
The organisers, including an executive of advertising firm Idol Games Co Ltd and the founder of an unidentified sports Facebook page, have said that all earnings from ticket sales will be donated to six foundations.
However, the network wants the Interior Ministry to check:
According to the Fundraising Control Act, organisers must seek permission from the Department of Provincial Administration and clearly specify the purpose of fundraising events, the method funds will be raised, the amount aimed for and the fundraising venue.
Violators could face legal prosecution for deceiving people under the 2007 Criminal Code and Computer-Related Crime Act and may also face inspection under the 1999 Anti-Money Laundering Act.