BMA plans to upgrade and link Bueng Nong Bon and Rama IX parks

BMA permanent secretary Wantanee Wattana said as part of the upgrade, the BMA would build a walking/running path with a total distance of 10.5 kilometres linking the two parks.

Once the two parks are combined with the linking path, they would provide a total space of 1,144 rai (183 hectares) of recreation area for city residents.

Wantanee said about 80% of the improvement work would be done by December this year.

As part of the upgrade of Bueng Nong Bon, the BMA would improve the main gates to the park and renovate the running and bicycle tracks inside the park.