BMA plans to upgrade and link Bueng Nong Bon and Rama IX parks

BMA permanent secretary Wantanee Wattana said as part of the upgrade, the BMA would build a walking/running path with a total distance of 10.5 kilometres linking the two parks.
Once the two parks are combined with the linking path, they would provide a total space of 1,144 rai (183 hectares) of recreation area for city residents.
Wantanee said about 80% of the improvement work would be done by December this year.
As part of the upgrade of Bueng Nong Bon, the BMA would improve the main gates to the park and renovate the running and bicycle tracks inside the park.
New toilet facilities and a park management office would be built along with seven resting areas with shelters, a new car park as well as a multi-purpose ground, the BMA official said.
The sports ground would be renovated and a playground for children would be built in the park, while street lamps would be installed around the park, Wantanee said.
The BMA would also improve the water sports centre inside Bueng Nong Bon as part of the renovation, she added.
Bueng Nong Bon was initially used as a “monkey-cheek” water detention area with a reservoir that can retain 5 million cubic metres of water. It covers a 644 rai (103 hectares) area.
The BMA later developed it into a park for exercises with running and bicycle tracks, a football field, a basketball field and a takraw playground.
The reservoir later became a popular water sports centre for sailing and kayaking as well as windsurfing. The BMA also opened a dog zone for city residents to walk their dogs in the Bueng Nong Bon zone.
Wantanee said Bueng Nong Bon also has activities to teach water sports to interested people and the park draws about 42,000 visitors per month while King Rama IX Park nearby is seen as quite crowded with some 275,000 visitors per month.