Parts of Trat under water as level of reservoir lowered

The disaster came after the provincial irrigation authority was forced to drain the water stored in Sa Si Siat reservoir on Sunday due to accumulated rain.

Wat Bot Community, Kitsawat Community, Thetsaban Road, Pattanakan Plai Khlong Road, Kitti Pattana Road, Soi Sueb Sawaengsap and Soi Rom Sai were among the areas that saw floodwater rise by 40 to100 centimetres, closing roads and forcing the evacuation of residents to safe zones.