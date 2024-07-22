Parts of Trat under water as level of reservoir lowered

The disaster came after the provincial irrigation authority was forced to drain the water stored in Sa Si Siat reservoir on Sunday due to accumulated rain.
Wat Bot Community, Kitsawat Community, Thetsaban Road, Pattanakan Plai Khlong Road, Kitti Pattana Road, Soi Sueb Sawaengsap and Soi Rom Sai were among the areas that saw floodwater rise by 40 to100 centimetres, closing roads and forcing the evacuation of residents to safe zones.
Soldiers, rescuers, government officials and volunteers were to hand to help, moving the people along with electrical appliances, cars and motorcycles.
Chumchonwimonwittaya Municipality School’s conference hall has been opened as a shelter to support flood victims, with medical staff from Trat Hospital stationed to provide treatment for injured victims.
Meanwhile, officials handed out meals and drinking water to flood victims who stayed in their residences despite the electricity being cut to prevent any risk of electrocution.
The Thai Meteorological Department has warned residents of the North, Northeast and East of Thailand to brace for isolated heavy rains today.
The department explained that the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, plus tropical storm Prapiroon over the upper part of the South China Sea and Hainan Island, could trigger isolated heavy rains in these areas.