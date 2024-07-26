Trat residents concerned about further flooding

The flooding is expected to be more severe because the provincial irrigation authority has yet to drain the water in Khao Rakam reservoir.

Parts of the town were flooded early this week when the provincial irrigation authority was forced to drain water from Sa Si Siat reservoir on Sunday (July 21) following heavy rains, affecting 400 residences in Mueang district.

Wat Bot Community, Kitsawat Community, Thetsaban Road, Pattanakan Plai Khlong Road, Kitti Pattana Road, Soi Sueb Sawaengsap and Soi Rom Sai were among the areas that saw floodwaters rise by 40 to100 centimetres, closing roads and forcing the evacuation of residents to safe zones.