Ecstasy pills looking like Labubu toy character found in three provinces

Police have warned parents that their children might be lured to eat ecstasy pills shaped in the form of popular toy character Labubu after the Labubu pills were found in three provinces.

Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan, commissioner of the Forensic Science Office, said on Saturday that the ecstasy pills in the shape of the Labubu character had been found in Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya and Phuket provinces.

The pills were in green and blue colours, about 13 millimetres tall and 6mm wide.