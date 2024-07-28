Ecstasy pills looking like Labubu toy character found in three provinces

Police have warned parents that their children might be lured to eat ecstasy pills shaped in the form of popular toy character Labubu after the Labubu pills were found in three provinces.
Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan, commissioner of the Forensic Science Office, said on Saturday that the ecstasy pills in the shape of the Labubu character had been found in Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya and Phuket provinces.
The pills were in green and blue colours, about 13 millimetres tall and 6mm wide.
Labubu is a popular toy character – a small, cute monster with pointy ears and sharp teeth. It is a part of a group of characters called “The Monsters”, inspired by Nordic fairy tales. It was created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in 2015 and produced by Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company.
Police last week raided a karaoke pub in Chiang Rai’s Muang district and found the ecstasy pills shaped as the Labubu character for the first time.
Trairong said police from Tha Rua Police Station in Ayutthaya later found three more “Labubu pills” from a drug suspect. A lab test confirmed they were ecstasy.
He said two more “Labubu pills” were later found in Phuket.
He warned parents to be careful that their children were not lured to try out the drug disguised in the cute shape of the toy character.