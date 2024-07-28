30,000 chickens drown in Trat

Some 30,000 meat chickens drowned when a contracted farm in Trat’s Bo Rai district was hit by a flash flood Saturday, the owner of the farm said on Sunday.

Pipop, 77, said he was contracted by a large company to raise 40,000 poultry chickens, which were almost ready to be handed over to the firm, but 30,000 of them died Saturday night when the flash flood hit the farm in Tambon Bo Ploy.

He said it rained heavily at 8pm on Saturday and the water rose very fast, and he could do nothing to save the chickens as it was dark.