Downpour fails to stop Royal Barge rehearsal

The public on Monday lauded the Royal Thai Navy’s unwavering commitment to finishing the rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession as it prepares for the Royal Krathin ceremony scheduled for October 27.

The rehearsal started at 5pm on the Chao Phraya River under heavy clouds, but almost as soon as the barges, the Suphannahong, the Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX and the Anantanakkharat were launched, the skies opened.

This however did not stop the oarsmen, all dressed in ceremonial attire, from rowing in perfect rhythm with the traditional boat song.

The procession on Monday, a public holiday compensating the King’s birthday on July 28, was performed in two 30-minute rounds, at 5pm and 8pm. Prior to the event, the public was invited to view the magnificent barges from Ratchaworadit Pier in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district as well as visit an exhibition on royal barge processions at the Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion.

During the Royal Krathin ceremony, His Majesty will present robes to Buddhist monks, which will also commemorate his 72nd birth anniversary.

A total of 52 royal barges and 2,200 personnel will participate in the procession down the river towards Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn.

The navy will conduct two major rehearsals on October 15 and October 22 and a final rehearsal on October 24.