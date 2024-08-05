Bangkok governor orders urgent flood protection amid La Niña threat

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday ordered urgent action to prevent the capital’s slums from flooding amid forecasts of heavier rain due to the La Niña phenomenon.

Chadchart told Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials to urgently survey flood-prone slums and come up with preventive measures.

The meeting came after Chadchart briefed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last week on plans to combat flooding in vulnerable communities during rainy season.