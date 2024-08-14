Thai communities lead the way in value-added rice cultivation

This initiative aims to meet rising global demand for rice, as many countries continue to prioritise food security.

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Thailand's rice exports in June reached 1.02 million tonnes, a 78.7% increase year on year (YoY). The first half of 2023 saw exports of 5.08 million tonnes, up 25% YoY, generating US$3.30 billion (118.67 billion baht).

Despite being among the world's top five rice exporters and the top 10 producers, Thailand faces challenges including limited farming land, declining workforce, and lower productivity per area.

The US Department of Agriculture reports that Thailand's 2023 rice production contributed approximately 4% to global output, trailing China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam.

To address these challenges, experts suggest rice-exporting countries must implement sustainable cultivation practices and invest in agricultural research and development to increase productivity and climate resilience.

Showcasing success stories

The Rice Department recently hosted a special press trip on August 7-8 to visit two successful social enterprises in Phayao and Chiang Rai, northern provinces known for excellent paddy fields.

Owat Yinglap, director of the Rice Product Development Division, emphasised the importance of creating model rice fields and social enterprises to inspire and encourage knowledge-sharing nationwide.