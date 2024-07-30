Thai rice exports soar in June thanks to Indonesian demand boost

Charoen attributed the surge in June exports to the Indonesian government’s plan to ensure food security. However, he warned that the outlook for Thailand’s rice exports for the rest of the year remains uncertain. He reckons Thai exports will be badly hurt if India lifts its white rice export ban and floods the global rice market.

Besides this, he said, the immediate outlook for Thai rice industry is still gloomy due to prices. He added that Thailand should overcome this by increasing productivity, generating more income for farmers and boosting competitiveness.

“Thai rice is still costlier than rice from neighbouring countries. For instance, rice from Vietnam is about $30 per tonne cheaper than Thailand,” he said.

He attributed the difference in price to the fact that Thailand produces just 400 kilograms of rice per rai, compared to 900 kilos per rai in Vietnam.

Though the demand for rice is rising, Charoen predicts a slowdown due to rising productivity due to more rainfall. He expects Thailand to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year as planned.