BMA outlines assistance criteria for earthquake victims in Bangkok

THURSDAY, APRIL 10, 2025

(April 4, 2025) – Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), outlined the criteria for providing assistance to victims of the earthquake in Bangkok.

The criteria and conditions for assistance are as follows:

  1. The disaster (earthquake) caused damage to permanent residences.
  2. The residence must be a permanent dwelling and must be accompanied by a disaster victim certificate issued by the district office as supporting evidence. This includes registered houses, rented houses (where the tenant is the recipient of the aid), or other types of dwellings used like permanent residences but not registered.

The assistance provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department includes the following:

  1. Repair material costs for permanent residences owned by the disaster victims and damaged by the event – reimbursed according to actual expenses, up to a maximum of 49,500 baht per house.
  2. Temporary accommodation or house rental costs, applicable only to buildings declared uninhabitable by BMA and where the victims have not stayed in the City Hall provided shelters – 3,000 baht per month, up to two months, for a total not exceeding 6,000 baht.
  3. Funeral expenses for deceased victims – 29,700 baht per person. In cases where the deceased was the head of household or main income earner, an additional amount of up to 29,700 baht per household may be granted.
  4. Medical assistance for the injured (based on a medical certificate) – 4,000 baht initial support in cases of serious injury, and 13,300 baht initial support in cases leading to disability.
  5. Consolation payment (based on a medical certificate) for those injured by the disaster – 2,300 baht per person.
  6. Occupational rehabilitation support – assistance of up to 11,400 baht per household.

These provisions are subject to assessment by the district-level committee, which is responsible for surveying and evaluating the damage, and reporting the findings to the BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department. The request for financial assistance is then submitted to DDPM accordingly.

For the procedure to apply for assistance in the event of an earthquake, citizens should follow these steps:

  1. Download the application form for assistance from the district office website or the BMA website.
  2. The applicant must submit the application form and supporting documents to the administrative division of the district office, along with factual information.

The supporting documents include: 

2.1. Fact-finding form for disaster victims
2.2. A copy of a valid ID card or passport (for non-Thai nationals)
2.3. A copy of the house registration (up to date)
2.4. A copy of the land title deed (with the householder/owner's name) or a certification form (in place of the land title deed)
2.5. A copy of the condominium title deed (Or Chor 2)
2.6. A copy of the daily record from the local police station where the incident occurred
2.7. A certification letter for disaster victims and a damage report (Bor Sor 3)
2.8. A report (Por Kor 14) to be used if the submitted documents are unclear or insufficient to confirm that the applicant is a disaster victim and has incurred damage from the earthquake 2.9. Documents supporting the application for assistance with repair materials for residences
2.10. Photographs of the damage

In addition, to facilitate citizens, BMA is currently developing the BMA OSS system, which will allow citizens to apply for assistance online.

