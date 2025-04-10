BMA outlines assistance criteria for earthquake victims in Bangkok

The criteria and conditions for assistance are as follows:
The assistance provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department includes the following:
These provisions are subject to assessment by the district-level committee, which is responsible for surveying and evaluating the damage, and reporting the findings to the BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department. The request for financial assistance is then submitted to DDPM accordingly.
For the procedure to apply for assistance in the event of an earthquake, citizens should follow these steps:
The supporting documents include:
2.1. Fact-finding form for disaster victims
2.2. A copy of a valid ID card or passport (for non-Thai nationals)
2.3. A copy of the house registration (up to date)
2.4. A copy of the land title deed (with the householder/owner's name) or a certification form (in place of the land title deed)
2.5. A copy of the condominium title deed (Or Chor 2)
2.6. A copy of the daily record from the local police station where the incident occurred
2.7. A certification letter for disaster victims and a damage report (Bor Sor 3)
2.8. A report (Por Kor 14) to be used if the submitted documents are unclear or insufficient to confirm that the applicant is a disaster victim and has incurred damage from the earthquake 2.9. Documents supporting the application for assistance with repair materials for residences
2.10. Photographs of the damage
In addition, to facilitate citizens, BMA is currently developing the BMA OSS system, which will allow citizens to apply for assistance online.
