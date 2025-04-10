BMA outlines assistance criteria for earthquake victims in Bangkok

For the procedure to apply for assistance in the event of an earthquake, citizens should follow these steps:

Download the application form for assistance from the district office website or the BMA website. The applicant must submit the application form and supporting documents to the administrative division of the district office, along with factual information.

The supporting documents include:

2.1. Fact-finding form for disaster victims

2.2. A copy of a valid ID card or passport (for non-Thai nationals)

2.3. A copy of the house registration (up to date)

2.4. A copy of the land title deed (with the householder/owner's name) or a certification form (in place of the land title deed)

2.5. A copy of the condominium title deed (Or Chor 2)

2.6. A copy of the daily record from the local police station where the incident occurred

2.7. A certification letter for disaster victims and a damage report (Bor Sor 3)

2.8. A report (Por Kor 14) to be used if the submitted documents are unclear or insufficient to confirm that the applicant is a disaster victim and has incurred damage from the earthquake 2.9. Documents supporting the application for assistance with repair materials for residences

2.10. Photographs of the damage

In addition, to facilitate citizens, BMA is currently developing the BMA OSS system, which will allow citizens to apply for assistance online.

