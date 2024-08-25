BMA urges herbal liquor consumers at 18 Bangkok locations to see doctor

Herbal liquor vendors at 18 locations around Bangkok bought illicitly distilled liquor for a bootlegger in Bangkok’s Minburi district that could prove fatal to consumers, the Khlong Sam Wa district office warned on Sunday.
The office issued the warning after one drinker died and 18 others were admitted to several Bangkok hospitals after they bought cheap moonshine and herbal liquor to drink. Investigation by the office found the drinks could cause methanol intoxication.
The 19 people were admitted to hospitals on August 22-23. Pimuk Simaroj, secretary to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, said on Saturday that one of the patients had died of methanol intoxication.
All the 19 became ill after they drank moonshine or herbal liquor that was made illegally in Minburi, Pimuk said.
On Sunday, the district office said people who felt ill after drinking herbal liquor at the following 18 locations around Bangkok should rush to see doctors as they might have consumed methanol-mixed liquor.
The locations are:
Minburi district: Soi Sam Wa 1, Soi Seri Thai 95, Bang Chan Market, In front of Ramkhamhaeng government housing estate, Opposite Sudjai Wtthay School, Hathai Raj Road
Klong Sam Wa district: Kib Moo Market, Branch 1 of Soi 7 off Klong 1 Mosque Road, Soi 7 off Klong 1 Mosque Road, Soi 9 off Klong 1 Mosque Road, Soi Pracha Ruam Jai 19, Soi Pracha Ruam Jai 43/1, Soi Nimit Mai 9, Soi Sam Wa 11/1, Soi Hathai Raj 33
Lat Krabang district: Bueng Yai-Bueng Bua Market, Khum Klao Road
Prawet district: Soi Onnuj 70,
Nong Chok district: Soi Suwinthawong 64
Khan Na Yao district: Soi Seri Thai 38.