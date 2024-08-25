BMA urges herbal liquor consumers at 18 Bangkok locations to see doctor

Herbal liquor vendors at 18 locations around Bangkok bought illicitly distilled liquor for a bootlegger in Bangkok’s Minburi district that could prove fatal to consumers, the Khlong Sam Wa district office warned on Sunday.

The office issued the warning after one drinker died and 18 others were admitted to several Bangkok hospitals after they bought cheap moonshine and herbal liquor to drink. Investigation by the office found the drinks could cause methanol intoxication.

The 19 people were admitted to hospitals on August 22-23. Pimuk Simaroj, secretary to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, said on Saturday that one of the patients had died of methanol intoxication.