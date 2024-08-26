Oil washes ashore at Bang Saray

Sand dotted with four-smelling tar deposits as oil slick from tankers and large vessels washes ashore

Visitors to Bang Saray beach in Chonburi’s Sattahip district on Sunday afternoon were horrified to see oil both in the sea and on the sand.

Apart from the impacts on the landscape, tourists were afraid of playing in the sea and becoming contaminated.

Thick clumps of oil were found scattered on the beach and the oil slick out to sea was giving off a foul odour. The oil is thought to be washing up ashore from large vessels offshore rather than from any particular incident.

Bang Saray Municipality said it would collaborate with relevant agencies, such as the Royal Thai Navy, Marine Department and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, to remove the tar and restore the landscape.

