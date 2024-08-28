Death toll rises to 6 in Bangkok methanol-laced liquor poisoning

The number of people killed from drinking herbal liquor spiked with a composition of methyl alcohol rose by two more to six on Wednesday morning, the Public Health Ministry said.

The Medical Services Department said it had received reports that two more people had died on Wednesday – one in hospital and another at home.

The department said that so far, 37 people have come out to seek medical treatment since the first case was reported on August 19.

As of Wednesday morning, 22 people affected by the bootleg alcohol were still in hospital and nine have been discharged. The department said 11 were being treated at the Nopparat Rajthanee Hospital, one at Lerdsin Hospital, one at Rajvithi Hospital and nine others at private hospitals. Of the patients still in hospital, seven are on ventilators, the department added.