Bangkok may need Thames Barrier-like defence to prevent flooding

A massive defence structure like the Thames Barrier in London may be needed to protect Bangkok from flooding during high tide, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday.

The governor explained that Bangkok is a low-lying basin that can be inundated by high tides or rising sea levels. So far, he said, the Phra Khanong watergate plays a key role in preventing flooding from high tides. However, since the sea level has been rising every year and increasing the level of the Chao Phraya River, the Phra Khanong watergate alone may not be enough to keep the capital dry.

“We may need a massive flood defence structure like the Thames Barrier,” Chadchart said.