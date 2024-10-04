Downtown Chiang Mai on alert for more flooding

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 04, 2024

Roads and neighbourhoods submerged on Thursday brace for another surge from Ping River as rain continues

Downtown Chiang Mai was on alert for more floods on Friday morning as rain continued to fall in Mueang District.

The city was flooded on Thursday afternoon after the Ping River burst its banks. 

Floodwaters up to one metre deep have submerged Charoen Prathet and Chang Khlan roads and the Pa Phrao Nok community since Thursday.

 

Downtown Chiang Mai on alert for more flooding

Debris and branches caught under the Mengrai Bridge near Ratchawet Hospital exacerbated the flooding on Charoen Prathet Road. Officials have closed the road to traffic and deployed an excavator to remove obstacles blocking flow at the bridge.

Downtown Chiang Mai on alert for more flooding

Residents on the western side of Ping River have built sandbag barriers and monitored the flood situation overnight.

However, low-lying areas inundated by the Ping overflow included Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road, Rimping Supermarket, Kavila Barracks and the Wat Muang Kai community. 

Downtown Chiang Mai on alert for more flooding

Water levels in the Ping River dropped to 4.80 metres as of 5am on Friday. However, surrounding communities remained submerged as the riverbank is just 4.20 metres high in some places, while rainfall is continuing.

Downtown Chiang Mai on alert for more flooding Downtown Chiang Mai on alert for more flooding

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy