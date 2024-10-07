Thaksin, Yingluck fund 2 kitchens in Chiang Mai to feed flood victims

Former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra have sponsored the opening of two kitchens in Chiang Mai’s Muang district to provide cooked meals to flood victims.

Thaksin has provided funds to set up a kitchen at the Paed Kao Plaza in Nong Hoi subdistrict, where lunch boxes will be prepared for distribution among flood victims. The aim is to ensure that everybody stranded in the floods is fed, especially since most of them cannot venture out to buy food.

Chiang Mai is the home province of both Thaksin and Yingluck, who is still in self-exile.