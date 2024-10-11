Association issues clarification on direct sales firm accused of scam

Complaints regarding the company’s dubious business operation started to surface earlier this week, with some of the resellers turning to social media influencers for help after they reportedly took loans or sold their assets to meet the sales quota set by the company. Some of them even faced bankruptcy and asset confiscation.

According to the police, the financial damage to victims was around 31 million baht. To take part in the company’s direct sales, victims had to pay fees for training and opening a credit line.

The opening credit was divided into three levels: normal for 2,500 baht, super for 25,000 baht and dealer for 250,000 baht, the police said.