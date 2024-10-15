Chance to view Royal Barge rehearsals on Oct 15 and 22

Members of the public are invited to watch the rehearsals for the magnificent Royal Barge procession today (October 15) and again on October 22, from 3pm, at viewing points by the Chao Phraya River.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced on Monday that the city has prepared several locations to accommodate the public wishing to view the rehearsals up-close free of charge, as follows:

Under Rama VIII Bridge (Thonburi side): 4,000 seats available

Santi Chai Prakan Park: 1,500 seats

Thammasat University, Tha Phra Chan Campus: 1,130 seats

72nd Anniversary Park: 1,100 seats

Siriraj Hospital: 100 seats

Along the walkway by Chao Phraya River

The Royal Barge procession is part of the Royal Kathin ceremony when His Majesty the King will present robes to Buddhist monks, which will also commemorate his 72nd birth anniversary on July 28.

A total of 52 royal barges and 2,200 personnel will participate in the procession down the river towards Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn. The total length of the procession is estimated at 1.2 kilometres.