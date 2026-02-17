Gusty winds and thunderstorms set to pick up across upper Thailand Feb 17–22

The Thai Meteorological Department's weather forecast for February 17–22.
During February 17–18, a weakening high-pressure system (cool air mass) will cover the North, the Northeast, and the South China Sea.
This will bring easterly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture over upper Thailand, allowing isolated thunderstorms in parts of the Central and Eastern regions.
In the South, thunderstorms will increase as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand at 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
During February 19–22, a convergence of southerly and south-westerly winds will cover the North, while easterly and south-easterly winds will continue to bring moisture over upper Thailand.
This will lead to more thunderstorms over upper Thailand, with gusty winds in some areas.
In the South, rainfall will decrease, but thundershowers may still occur as easterly and south-easterly winds continue over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
People in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Farmers should also take precautions to protect crops and livestock throughout the period.
