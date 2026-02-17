Gusty winds and thunderstorms set to pick up across upper Thailand Feb 17–22

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2026

Upper Thailand is expected to see more scattered downpours and isolated thunderstorms, while seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand may turn moderate to rough with waves rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

  • Upper Thailand is forecast to experience an increase in thunderstorms and gusty winds from February 17 to 22.
  • The weather pattern will begin with isolated thunderstorms (Feb 17-18) and intensify with more widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds from Feb 19-22.
  • This change is caused by a weakening high-pressure system followed by a convergence of moisture-carrying winds over the region.
  • The Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions will be affected, and residents are advised to take precautions against the changing conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department's weather forecast for February 17–22.

During February 17–18, a weakening high-pressure system (cool air mass) will cover the North, the Northeast, and the South China Sea.

This will bring easterly and south-easterly winds carrying moisture over upper Thailand, allowing isolated thunderstorms in parts of the Central and Eastern regions.

In the South, thunderstorms will increase as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand at 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

During February 19–22, a convergence of southerly and south-westerly winds will cover the North, while easterly and south-easterly winds will continue to bring moisture over upper Thailand.

This will lead to more thunderstorms over upper Thailand, with gusty winds in some areas.

In the South, rainfall will decrease, but thundershowers may still occur as easterly and south-easterly winds continue over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

Precautions

People in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Farmers should also take precautions to protect crops and livestock throughout the period.

The Thai Meteorological Department regional forecast, February 17–22

Northern region

February 17

  • Cool weather with morning fog. South-easterly winds at 10–15 km/h.

February 18–22

  • Cool to cold in the morning, with thunderstorms covering 10–20% of the area and gusty winds in some places. Southerly winds at 10–15 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 15–23°C; maximum temperature 33–38°C.
  • On mountain tops, cold to very cold. Minimum temperature 6–15°C.

Northeastern region

February 17–20

  • Cool weather with light morning fog. Easterly winds at 10–25 km/h.

February 21–22

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms covering 10–20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in the upper part of the region. South-easterly winds at 10–20 km/h.
  • Minimum temperature 18–24°C; maximum temperature 34–37°C.
  • On mountain tops, cool to cold. Minimum temperature 13–16°C.

Central region

February 17–20

  • Thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mainly in the western part of the region.

February 21–22

  • Thunderstorms cover 10–20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 22–26°C; maximum temperature 31–38°C.
  • South-easterly winds at 10–20 km/h.

Eastern region

February 17–20

  • Thunderstorms cover 10–30% of the area.

February 21–22

  • Thunderstorms cover 20–40% of the area, with gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 23–26°C; maximum temperature 31–37°C.
  • South-easterly winds at 15–30 km/h. The sea will have waves below 1 metre; offshore and in thundershowers, waves around 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast)

Thunderstorms cover 30–40% of the area throughout the period.

February 17

  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, and over 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h. Waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

February 18–22

  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15–35 km/h. Waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 20–35 km/h. Waves around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 22–27°C; maximum temperature 31–36°C.

Southern region (west coast)

February 17–19

  • Thunderstorms cover 30–40% of the area.

February 20–22

  • Thunderstorms cover 10–20% of the area.

February 17 and 21–22

  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thundershowers, waves over 1 metre.

February 18–20

  • Easterly winds 15–35 km/h. Waves around 1 metre; offshore, waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 24–27°C; maximum temperature 32–37°C.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

February 17–20

  • Thunderstorms covering 10% of the area.

February 21–22

  • Thunderstorms cover 10–30% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 24–27°C; maximum temperature 33–37°C.
  • South-easterly winds at 10–20 km/h.
