iCon Group exec falsely claiming to be doctor, says Medical Council

The Medical Council of Thailand on Tuesday filed a complaint against iCon Group executive Thananon Hirunchaiwan, also known as Boss Mor Ek, for falsely claiming to be a doctor.
The council told investigators at the Consumer Protection Police Division that Thananon does not have a medical certificate, according to its database. Police agreed to investigate the claim and take legal action if necessary.
The iCon Group was engulfed by accusations of fraud last week as individuals complained to police they had been lured to become dealers or distributors of the firm's food supplements with the promise of quick sales. When they failed to sell the products, the company told them to recruit more dealers to work under them and collect a portion of their “investment” fee.
On Monday, police said complaints against the company had risen to 635 with reported damage amounting to 232.4 million baht.
Police are currently checking computer data belonging to iCon Group and its affiliates. Testimony from complainants nationwide is due to be delivered to the Consumer Protection Police Division today.